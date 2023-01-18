Woman Creates Gorgeous Faux Brick Accent Wall

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Have a space, but you aren’t exactly sure what to do with it? Maybe you want to liven it up, but at the same time, really have it serve as an accent to something else. Well, an accent wall is a perfect way to do both, and what is even better than your plain jane accent wall? A faux brick one!

And even better - making a faux brick accent wall doesn’t have to be difficult! Just ask the creator of Reidhead Homestead!

To start, you are going to want to decide which wall you’ll be ‘accenting’, and make sure that it is prepped for whatever you want to do with it. The next step is the biggest - you need to find somewhere around you that sells faux brick paneling. Now, this isn’t hard to do, places like Home Depot and Lowes often carry said faux brick, but you’ll also want to measure so you know you have the exact amount of paneling for your space.

Get your paneling home and double-check the measurements, then make sure you cut the seams so that they actually blend and do not overlap with one another. This was pointed out many times in the comments, with plenty of people appreciating that the creator took the extra time to complete this step.

The paneling should then be added to the walls, and from there, you can either paint it as this creator did (she went with a nice shade of white that helped show off the faux bricks without keeping their original color), or leave them the base red, depending on your preference. You can also add some additional wainscoting or base boards to help hide the seams at the top and the bottom for one seamless look!



The end result is fairly easy, and also easy enough to ‘make your own’, and once it is up you can easily add all sorts of other accents, such as greenery and more, to make the space even more unique!



