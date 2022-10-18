Skip to main content

Take the “Faux Ceramic” DIY a Step Further With This Neat Trick

It looks so cute.

The ceramic look seems to be pretty trendy across social media and we understand given how you can get that pretty pottery look but in a much easier and slightly effortless way. If you’ve been wanting to DIY faux ceramic but are unsure how to get that perfect pottery look, take a look at this easy tutorial from TikTok content creator @maisaakay. She shows us how she masters the faux ceramic look and it’s so easy to do!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

To start this quick tutorial, she uses little glass jars that she purchased from the Dollar Store, but of course if you decide to do this project, you can use whatever glassware you choose. She then proceeds to mix baking soda with black acrylic paint and applies the custom paint mixture to the glass before adding a second layer in stipple form to give it more of a cast iron cauldron appearance. To give it that nice sheen similar to cast iron, she takes the plain black acrylic paint and applies and extra layer over the custom mixture and paints the inside as well to ensure it no longer looks like glass.

Unsurprisingly, her followers and viewers took to the comment section to share their love of this faux ceramic tutorial and we agree - this DIY version is not only easy to do but looks so amazing! 

