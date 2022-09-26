Woman Paints Floor To Look like Faux Clay Tiles and We’re Officially Obsessed

We have seen tile flooring in homes, offices, and pretty much any space that people have resided in for eons now. If you go back all the way to the Romans or even the Egyptians you can see examples of this kind of flooring. And we can see why - there are many benefits to tile flooring, especially if you just don’t like carpet or wood!

But that doesn’t mean tile flooring can’t age, or that it doesn’t get dingy and grimy over time! In fact, how tile ages are one of its chief complaints, but lucky for you there is one quick, easy, and fairly cheap way to completely upgrade the look of your tile floor, all without having to call in an expensive contractor!

Today we’ve got TikTok creator Abby, who absolutely hates the look of her home’s tiles. These tiles are old looking, dingy, and scuffed, and honestly, they just look old. Even if they might not have looked it at one time, these tiles look dirty, and maybe it is just the markings that have aged over time, but we can honestly say we agree when Abby says she wants to change up how they look.

And of course, she could pour in some money and upgrade her flooring to something else - either tile or put down interlocking wood or linoleum, but why should she do all that when she can do something easier and far cheaper? Abby obviously goes this route, getting out some paint, cleaning her floors, and getting to work.

She starts off by putting down two coats of her base color, in this instance a pale cream, then hand-stencils on her pattern. This hand sketching helps give it that hand-made look, but so does the next step where Abby goes back in following the painting of the artwork, and blending in a lighter color on top. She does this by mixing the main floor color (the cream) with the darker color (the tan), to create a shade somewhere in between, then dry brushing it on with a napkin.

A few coats of sealant later and Abby now has a fantastic looking floor for far, far cheaper than she could have expected to spend had she bought and installed the tiles!