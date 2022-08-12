Skip to main content

Woman’s Faux Stained Glass Has Everyone Fooled

Can you believe this isn’t real?

Stained glass is a classic look in many older buildings and houses. You can catch sight of these beautiful pieces anywhere from old churches to modern buildings, but the unfortunate fact is often they come with a high price point.

So what is the typical homeowner to do? They want something that looks gorgeous and have landed on stained glass as ‘their thing’, but they can’t afford to drop a ton of money to have something custom created and installed. 

Well, you can do what this one creator did and save yourself both time, and money, and get your own faux stained glass windows in less than an hour!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Elly, from over on TikTok, is a homeowner who has never really liked the look of the windows in her kitchenette area. The windows themselves overlook a view that isn’t necessarily the prettiest, and the shape makes them hard to decorate. 

So, to both update and innovate, Elly turned to faux stained class stick-on window film. This film, which comes straight from Amazon and can be easily cut down to whatever size you need it to be, is the perfect way to add a beautiful, new look to even older or dingy windows (or to hide views that aren’t exactly on par with what you’re hoping for.)

Elly shows us exactly how easy it is to put the window film on - the whole process just involves stripping the window of its old film, tacking on the new (and absolutely stunning) stained glass window film, then trimming the sides down so there isn’t any excess hanging off. She even says that this particular film, perhaps because it is a little bit on the thicker side, was incredibly easy to apply and gives a few helpful tips for said application.

One tip is to actually use a credit card to help slide the exacto knife down the side of the window film which will not only make the process quicker but will also keep you from accidentally nicking the film itself. 

The end result is stunning, and we highly encourage you to go look for yourself (and maybe even try it on your own windows as well!)

Fly on the window
Article

Texas Woman's DIY Fly Trap Only Needs Three Ingredients and Apparently Works Like a Charm

15 hours ago
plant bathroom
Article

California Woman Defends Her Bathroom Plant Wall

16 hours ago
skull in grass
Article

Woman Creates 'Unicorn Skull' Out of Bones and the Result Is Jaw-Dropping

17 hours ago
toothbrush holder
Article

DIY a Truly Unique Toothbrush Holder

17 hours ago
styrofoam sheets
Article

Watch This Crafter Repurpose Styrofoam Packaging Into Useful Shelf

17 hours ago
spray painting wall
Article

The Mural Outside This Sleepy Suburban Massachusetts Home Has to Be Seen to Be Believed

17 hours ago
dried lavender
Article

Woman Repurposes Halloween Sign For Gorgeous Year-Round Display

19 hours ago
watering plants
Article

Interior Stylist Shares Plant Hack That Lets You Know When To Water Your Plants

20 hours ago
swing decor
Article

Dollar Store Swing Shelf Is Cute and Affordable Way to Display Plants

21 hours ago
home office
Article

Wife Surprises Husband With Epic Office Remodel

21 hours ago
planted green onions
Article

If Your Planted Green Onions Look Like This, They’re Talking to You

23 hours ago
shutterstock_1361098724
Article

Fish Dad Puts Together Unbelievably Cool In-Home Mini Pond

Aug 11, 2022
Spray paint
Article

This Spray Painting Tip Will Save You Plenty of Time...And Effort

Aug 10, 2022
Ross
Article

Woman Shares Simple Ross Hack To Save Money While Shopping

Aug 10, 2022
Blood on wall
Article

Woman’s Walls Are Seemingly “Bleeding” and No One Can Figure Out Why

Aug 10, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.