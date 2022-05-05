Skip to main content

Mom Makes Gorgeous Faux Indoor Tree For Just $30

Never pay big bucks for a faux tree again.

Being a mom isn’t the easiest considering the sometimes long list of to-dos we typically try to complete in a day’s time. We juggle caring for our kids, cooking, cleaning, working and that’s only a fraction of what some mom’s do daily. However, despite how busy we are, we’ll somehow manage to add something else to our to-do list, especially when it’s a fun DIY project that’ll make for a cute home decor piece as well.

And that’s exactly what DIYer and mom of three @makingseamisthome did when she created a stunning faux tree using real tree branches and imitation leaves that she bought on sale!

WATCH THE VIDEO

While taking her baby for a walk, she hilariously dragged along the perfect tree branch she found to use for the project. She then placed the big tree branch into a thick piece of foam before hot gluing the faux eucalyptus leaves she purchased from Micheals and painting them to blend in seamlessly with the real tree branch. Lastly, she cut a piece of cardboard into a circle to fit the wicker planter and glued a piece of moss matting on top to disguise the foam.

Scroll to Continue

Read More From Dengarden

The result is stellar! We can’t tell that it’s fake.

“It looks great! I love the moss glued to cardboard idea!!!” said TikTok user @SarahRichards263. Another TikTok user @itsjessicastone commented "This. Is. GENIUS!!! I’m going to make ALL the trees now! Lol.”

Honestly, same!

Related Articles

Chain Link Fence
Article

Give Chain Link Fences a Total Makeover With This Simple DIY Upgrade

4 hours ago
david-tomaseti-AaZlf5FgUws-unsplash
Article

DIY Harry Potter Inspired Lanterns Make Candles Look Like They're Floating In Mid-Air

5 hours ago
Dumpster
Article

Woman 'Rescues' Thousands of Dollars Worth Of Holiday Merchandise From TJMaxx Dumpster

6 hours ago
bed frame sale lead
Trending Stories

Amazon is Discounting Bed Frames by up to 40%

6 hours ago
Lip stain
Article

Homemade 2 Ingredient Lip Tint Has Beauty Lovers Running To the Dollar Store

6 hours ago
Garage Doors
Article

Watch Garage Doors Completely Transform With This $65 Amazon Paint Kit Color us shocked!

7 hours ago
Article

Woman Turns $1.25 Hula Hoop Into Breathtaking Home Decor

10 hours ago
house plants
Article

House Plant Aficionado Exposes Which Popular Home Depot Plant You Should Never Get

May 4, 2022
Stained Glass Window
Article

Woman Makes Faux Stained Glass Window and It Looks Like the Real Deal

May 4, 2022
Terracotta wall
Article

People Are Obsessed With This Gorgeous Color For Their Big Accent Walls

May 4, 2022
c1d1e75811254b729644d7bcebedabd3
Article

Watch This Cotton Candy Dresser Get a DIY Neutral Makeover

May 4, 2022
lego star wars
Trending Stories

Celebrate 'May the 4th' With Star Wars Products Fit For Your Home

May 4, 2022
kitchen cabinets
Article

Genius No-Measure Hack Makes It Easy To Cut Out Space In a Cabinet for An Outlet

May 4, 2022
Hotel worthy bed
Article

Here's How To Make Your Bed Look Hotel-Worthy

May 4, 2022
Watering plants
Article

Woman Explains Why You Should Toss All Your Eggshells Into Your Garden

May 4, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.