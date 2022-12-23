Woman Uses Fake Plants as Secret Storage and Honestly, We’re Impressed

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

There are a ton of great ways that you can add a little extra storage around your house, from adding new built-ins to baskets or ways to hide your television cords and other cute little ideas that anyone can add at any moment. And those are all great and all, but what about something a little bit off the beaten path, something that really doesn’t look like it would store anything at all?



Enter the faux plant storage idea, brought to our attention by Brianna Via over on TikTok!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Now, apparently this whole video was in response to someone asking Brianna why she had fake plants in her house rather than going for living ones. And, to be fair, I would probably have had a different response. After all, there are plenty of people who prefer fake plants to real ones simply because they are SO much easier to care for - no feeding, watering, or worrying about whether or not they’re getting enough sunlight.

But beyond that, Brianna adds that her faux houseplants have a bit of a secret - they are perfect for storage! She sticks everything from dog leashes and toys in the base of the vase near her door, lighters in planters on her table, and even her television’s signal box in another faux fern! Pretty much anywhere in her house that she has a fake houseplant, she more than likely also has something stuffed down inside it!

And it makes SO much sense! After all, you don’t water these plants, meaning none of your stuff will get wet or mildewy, and the flower or leaf cover provides the perfect hiding spot for tucking away small things you don’t want readily seen. Honestly I totally see the benefit of doing this, and you can bet that I’ll finally find a use for all those faux plants I have had stored away!



