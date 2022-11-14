TX Woman Creates Faux Tile Backsplash Using Only Paint and We Are Stunned

We have seen a lot of great backsplashes and kitchen areas that we would do a lot to have in our own homes. Unfortunately, one of the biggest drawbacks to these awesome-looking spaces tends to be just how costly they can be! But what if there was a way to get something that looks just as good as anything you could buy off the shelves but cost a fraction of the price?



Well, we have just the ticket for you, as we will let TikTok creator Tisha Aragon prove!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So Tisha likes to prove to a lot of people that paint can do just as good, if not better, than just about anything else that you can buy. She already creates beautiful murals and wall backdrops using only paint and her special tool (a sock, if you were wondering), and we were extremely impressed looking through her channel!

Today she is focused on the area in her kitchen that is pretty much a large stretch of plain white wall just over her main prep area. Now, the typical person would probably look at this space and think about putting up a backsplash, but Tisha decided to do something similar, but with paint. Doing so would allow her to get the exact look and colors that she wanted, which is super important.

Of course, what we are most impressed with on this whole thing was the fact that the entire pattern is put up on the wall and painted by hand. Yes, Tisha eyeballs the entire thing and yet somehow the pattern came out looking printed on! A little smearing here and there in the center of the patterns with her handy-dandy sock and, in the end, Tisha has a wall that would probably be the envy of any neighborhood for less than ten dollars, total!



