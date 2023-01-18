Man Stains Doorway Arch and It Looks Just Like a Wooden Beam

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Doorway arches have a beautiful way of subtly creating division an open space without having to close off the space with a wall.

What makes doorway arches even better is how customizable they are. Of course you can leave them as-is, however, if you want to do something a bit more creative to make the arch stand out, try this easy hack from TikTok user @two_gays_and_a_hammer.

To do this easy hack, the DIYer purchased a small can of “Weathered Oak” gel stain, two medium-density fiberboards cut to size, painter tape and a paint brush. While he didn’t post a full-blown tutorial showing how he completed this DIY step-by-step, the video shows he applied painters tape to the ceiling to ensure the gel stain was only applied to the necessary area.

This easy faux wooden beam DIY looks so authentic and had many of us in the comment section convinced we need to try this in our own homes! “Me, looking around my living room right now to see where I can do this, LOL,” @kimhillman19 wrote. “I wanna do this!! Show us a tutorial!!” @kattiekazassa commented. “I don't need another project! Also, where did you buy the gel stain? Asking for a friend, LOL,” @lizroby33 shared.

Clearly, this easy hack had us all fooled with how real it looks! Yet, we’re also inspired and want to try this in our homes…it’s simply genius!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.