Skip to main content

Woman Makes “Boring” Laminate Countertops Look Like Real Wood

Can you tell the difference?

Many of us have had to deal with some sort of laminate in our household, especially since it's such a popular and cheap option for most spaces. But luckily there are plenty of clever ways to either upgrade your old laminate into something new or at least fix it up so it has a great new look - all without breaking your budget!

Let’s dive in and see how one woman completely transformed the look of her old laminate cabinets using only a bit of paint, a stencil, and some patience!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Today we are touching base with Lia from SouthernYankeeDIY from over on TikTok. She’s got a ton of amazing down-home Southern remedies for common DIY problems or decorations to spruce up your own house. But in this particular video, she is showing off how she pulled a switcheroo with her laminate countertops and made them not only look like new, but like real wood!

First Lia preps the laminate - getting it squeaky clean before lightly sanding the countertops so that there is something for the paint to stick to. A coat of primer goes down next before the real fun begins. You’ll want to lay down the gel paint, run it over with a wood-graining tool, then Lia recommends putting down another coat of gel paint. The last step is to wrap everything up with some sealer, just to lock in those colors.

Looking forward to upgrading your own laminate? Lia shares in the comment section that she used the Retique It Countertop Kit in the color Barn Wood. The kit comes complete with everything that you need to create a faux wood grain, including a wood-graining tool, so check it out and try it for yourself!


Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates

wainscoting wall
Article

TX Woman Creates Stunning Entryway Using Only Wainscoting and Mirrors

Dumpsters
Article

Manhattan Woman Scores Amazing Vintage Finds While Dumpster Diving

super clean toilet
Article

Woman Doesn't Use Toilet Paper and Uses This Instead…

Manhattan views from apartment
Article

This $500 NYC Apartment is Unbelievable

scary spider
Article

College Girls Face Off Against Giant Spider (And You Can Guess Who Wins)

Christmas window
Article

Woman Makes Stunning Dollar Store Christmas Decoration

woman shopping
Article

Thrifter Shows Us Exactly Why We Should All Shop at Thrift Stores More Often

plastic water bottles
Article

Apparently, We've Been Opening Cases of Water Bottles Wrong Our Entire Lives

purple paints
Article

Watch This Plain Dresser Get a Lilac Glam Up

irritated woman
Article

Wife Perfectly Demonstrates What It’s Like Cleaning With a Husband

party decoration
Article

This Is a Brilliant and Inexpensive Way to Have a Cool Photo Backdrop for Parties

roomba on floor
Article

Man “Pranks” Wife by Attaching Markers to Their Moving Roomba

shutterstock_1643452576
Article

Mom Gives Old Sandbox Turtle a New Life

floating candles
Article

These DIY Floating Christmas Candles Are Beyond Cute

shutterstock_122500525
Article

This Is a Sign You Need a ‘90s Looking Necklace Made Out of Soda Can Tabs

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.