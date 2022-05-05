If it’s one thing I know to be true, adulting is expensive, especially when you’re a homeowner.

So when you have the opportunity to dupe an expensive item that looks so similar to the real deal AND you’re able to save a significant amount of money, you give it a shot.

And that’s exactly what these first time fixer uppers @karissaathome did with their garage doors as shown in their viral video.

Rather than installing wood garage doors, the couple opted to purchase a $65 wood paint kit from Amazon and the look matches their wooden front doors perfectly!

To stay within their budget, the couple installed inexpensive garage doors and popped open the paint kit, which included everything from the painters tape and paint brushes, to the base coat and wood colored paint. After three hours of work, the couple completely transformed their garage doors and instantly upgraded the exterior look of their home. To top it off, they purchased an $11 kit on Amazon that included magnetic handles and hinges and placed them on the garage doors to give that ultra-expensive look.

TikTok user @MelissaMurray4672 commented “I love it’. It looks FANTASTIC!!!!!! I’m going to have to do my garage door now though.”

We’re always here for a good, budget-friendly upgrade!

