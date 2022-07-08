Home Undergoes ‘Femme’ Makeover and Honestly, We’re Swooning

Anyone remember the pink Barbie dream house that was really popular back in the 1990s? It included two stories, an elevator, and bay windows that provided amazing views of your surrounding play area. It was a highly coveted toy amongst Barbie enthusiasts everywhere and to this day, many people still find ways to please their inner child by incorporating their nostalgic Barbie items into their daily lives.

Such is the case with this ultra ‘femme’ pink home located in Scottsdale, Ariz. While we’re not sure if the ‘Femme House’ was 100% inspired by Barbie’s dream house, it’s definitely giving Barbie vibes with a modern twist and TBH, we’re here for it.

WATCH THE VIDEO

As seen in the video uploaded by TikTok account @femmehouseaz, this before and after of this modern pink house went from bland to dreamy! It features soft pink textures and patterns in every room shown, including the living room, bedroom and bathroom. Surprisingly, the pink isn’t overwhelming at all and is actually quite gorgeous, especially with how they decorated the home. This is actually a perfect getaway vacation home for a girls’ trip, bachelorette party or bridal shower!

Viewers in the comments were just as obsessed with this mauve-colored Airbnb home as we are and one of the commenters actually recommend the ‘femme house’ if you’re traveling to Scottsdale. “Recently stayed here!! 10/10 amazing!!!” @jumpingbothfeetin shared.

Anyone else suddenly ready for a girls trip?