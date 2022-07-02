Skip to main content

This Is Your Official Sign to Paint Your Fence Interior Black

We are SO feeling this vibe!

We are always looking for outdoor and indoor decor choices and hacks that will help make our homes stand out from the crowd. You can go through suggestion after suggestion, but there are still creators who can stun us with new and exciting ideas.

This fencing idea is one of those that we recently fell in love with and we cannot wait to share it with you!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So fences are not exactly the most beautiful or eye-catching things when it comes to homes. In fact, when most of us think about fences, we simply think of the traditional picket or vertical board fence. Maybe, if someone is going out of their way, they might have stained them darker. But what if we told you that you could go far beyond this and take it to the extreme with black paint?

Yes, you can make your own fences look good by painting the inside-facing side black, just like TikTok creator Meg Kropf has shown us. She starts with the typical vertical board fence running around the entirety of her backyard. But then she turns everything upside down by painting all the boards black, which somehow perfectly shows off all of the greenery that she planted, including the perfectly manicured lawn right at its center.

The black fence helps hide imperfections we would typically pay close attention to and works well with the black eaves and fixtures along the back of the house facing into the garden. Commenters are absolutely loving it as well, with many saying that they’ll be trying this in their own backyards. Most are pointing out how sophisticated the black-painted fences look, while others are pointing out that it helps the fence fade into the background, allowing the garden and decorations to take center stage.

So, what color will you be painting your fence? 

