Couple “Rescues” Gorgeous Fiddle Leaf Tree

Some people rescue stray cats, adopt pets from the shelter, or foster them for a while. And then there are others who would do anything for plant life. Don't get me wrong, plants are important for the environment, and can even be used as medicine but I am not sure I am there yet to adopt a tree or buy one from Facebook Marketplace. And I only say this - because I admit - I don't have a green thumb.

Not like this TikTok couple @lifeofamiea, who went out of their way to adopt a big fiddle-leaf fig tree, as they share their journey in the video.

WATCH THE VIDEO

They even rented a U-Haul truck to pick this beauty up. I call that love at first sight. As you can see, upon arrival this tree didn't look too well, and it was extremely root-bound, which means it outgrew its planter and just needs a bigger one.

Since fiddle-leaf fig trees are prone to root rot and bacterial infections, they need special care and soil, such as fast-draining soil specifically for houseplants. However, the first step - before placing the tree in a new planter - was to soak the roots in water and clean off all old soil and dirt. And lastly, repotting it in a bigger planter with fresh soil. A place with natural light is also crucial, as plants need sunlight to grow and live.

I think he looks healthier and happier than before!