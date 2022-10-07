Skip to main content

Couple “Rescues” Gorgeous Fiddle Leaf Tree

It needed so much help.

Some people rescue stray cats, adopt pets from the shelter, or foster them for a while. And then there are others who would do anything for plant life. Don't get me wrong, plants are important for the environment, and can even be used as medicine but I am not sure I am there yet to adopt a tree or buy one from Facebook Marketplace. And I only say this - because I admit - I don't have a green thumb.

Not like this TikTok couple @lifeofamiea, who went out of their way to adopt a big fiddle-leaf fig tree, as they share their journey in the video. 

WATCH THE VIDEO

They even rented a U-Haul truck to pick this beauty up. I call that love at first sight. As you can see, upon arrival this tree didn't look too well, and it was extremely root-bound, which means it outgrew its planter and just needs a bigger one. 

Since fiddle-leaf fig trees are prone to root rot and bacterial infections, they need special care and soil, such as fast-draining soil specifically for houseplants. However, the first step - before placing the tree in a new planter - was to soak the roots in water and clean off all old soil and dirt. And lastly, repotting it in a bigger planter with fresh soil. A place with natural light is also crucial, as plants need sunlight to grow and live. 

I think he looks healthier and happier than before!

messy desk
Article

People Have Mixed Opinions On Teacher Rewarding Students for Having a Clean Desk

robot cleaner
Article

Woman Makes Enchanted Broom Using Her Robot Cleaner and We're In Love!

cleaning dust
Article

Woman Shares Horrifying Footage Of What It’s Like to Live With Roommates Who Refuse to Clean Up After Themselves

putting up trim
Article

This Mom Proves That An Accent Wall Can Make All The Difference

porch swing
Article

Man Turns Crib Mattress Into the Cutest Porch Swing

cleaning, hand
Article

This Grout Cleaner Is Insanely Good

husband diy
Article

Woman Proves That : When In Doubt Get Yourself Someone Who DIYS

shutterstock_1808463580
Article

This Family’s Fall Photos Are Not Your Typical Pinterest Goals

candles in window
Article

Woman Claims She’s Found the BEST Faux Candles

disney halloween
Article

Woman Makes a Pumpkin Mickey Mouse Door Wreath With an Orange Pool Noodle

jar with paper slips
Article

Woman’s “Unfinished Craft Jar” Is the Best Solution to Getting Through Those Projects

witches' corner
Article

This “Witches’ Corner” Would Look Adorable Year Round

masking tape wall
Article

Here's How Masking Tape Can Completely Transform a Room

coffee table
Article

Woman Flips “Grandma Table” and Sells It For a Pretty Penny

fall decorations
Article

Woman Proves Fall Décor Goes Beyond Pumpkins

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.