Woman’s “Fine Art” Hack Is Simply Genius

I love a beautiful piece of framed art, however, no matter how much I may appreciate such fine art, my wallet doesn’t always agree with my taste.

If this is you, too, then you’’’ want to try this simple and genius hack from TikTok account @wallblush. It’s not only easy to do, but it’s also beautiful and renter-friendly, too!

Isn’t this art hack simply genius?! All she did was peeled and applied three panels of this beautiful metallic paint stroke wallpaper to a wall in her home and added a thin DIY wooden frame to the wallpaper and simply removed the excess wallpaper, carefully using a knife to do so.

This simple, renter-friendly fine art hack created a stunning 48x48 framed art and I’m in awe over the simplicity of this DIY art hack, as well as how gorgeous this wall paper is! And unsurprisingly, their followers and viewers in the comment section are just as impressed with this art hack as much as I am. “This is such a great idea!” @emjayne18 wrote. “Clever,” @2busydancing commented. “So creative,” @lita7605 shared. “An iconic collab,” @kivabrent wrote.

If you’re interested in trying this art hack in your space and want this exact same wallpaper, this design is called “Talia” by Wall Blush.

