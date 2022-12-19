Woman Makes DIY “Fire Bowl” That’s Safe and Perfect for Indoor S’mores

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

The weather may be too cold for a bonfire outside, but that shouldn't stop you from roasting marshmallows indoors. This video tutorial shows how to make an indoor fire bowl using household items. Making it yourself is easy, affordable, and rewarding.

This DIY project requires no special tools and can be made with items you already have around the house. What's more, it costs just $20 to make one of these fire bowls for yourself or your loved ones!

The most important part of this project is safety—making sure that nothing catches on fire (even though we know that won't happen!). You might want to check if there are any regulations regarding open flames in your area before starting this project; if there aren't any rules about outdoor fires yet, then go ahead and start building one!

"It turned out so cool & so beautiful," @Melissa Murray commented, and we couldn't agree more. But we did have some questions...

The creator @happyhome_withsara79 shared "Lol, I tested it outside first but filmed it inside because you couldn’t see the flame in the daylight. It will only be used outside.:

Good to know she's considerate of fire safety. If you are going to use something like this, make sure it's always in your line of sight, especially if you aren't sure whether your glass can take the heat. This seemed to be a common concern.

"How does the glass not break from the heat??" @Zuli

Another commenter shared their experience with the wrong glassware (so you don't have to learn the hard way).

"I made my fire bowl exactly like this one. However, the inner glass container cracked not long after it was lit. I will replace with tempered glass." @user5197309847945

We hope this DIY fire bowl guide has inspired you to make one of your own. It’s a great way to spend time with friends and family and can be completed in just a few hours.

