Man Transforms Defunct Fire Extinguisher Into Cool Lamp

This would be so cool in a man cave.

One of the cool things about nonfunctioning items that may eventually make their way to the trash, is if you’re creative enough and have some major skills, you can possibly transform the item into a functional piece of treasure.

Such is the case with this defunct fire extinguisher that TikTok content creator @restoration.jun decided to restore and turn into a pretty cool working lamp. Take a look at how he did this below!

In a two-part video series posted to his account, he takes the fire extinguisher apart to begin the process of transforming it into a lamp. He used quite a few tools and supplies to make this happen including a drill, spray paint, tape and saw just to name a few. And while this may not be the easiest thing to do, we love how he was able to create this and unsurprisingly, the finished project looked so cool!

Many of his followers and viewers shared our same sentiments and took to the comment section to express how incredible this fire extinguisher-turned-lamp transformation is. However one TikTok user @nealbelhumeur asked the question that many of us are wondering: “How much for one of these??”

Yes, we’d love to know the answer to this because if he’s selling these, we wouldn’t mind purchasing!

