Woman Gives Her Faux Fireplace a Huge Facelift With Simple Upgrades

It looks so much better

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Having a fireplace is a luxury these days, and that's why many people decide to have a faux fireplace instead. However, if you're on a budget, and have a faux or even a real fireplace that needs an upgrade, you need to improvise.

Let's take some notes from TikTok creator Eryn, who demonstrates in her video what she did with her electric fireplace to give it a bit of a facelift, and the results are stunning. Let's check it out!

Wow! It looks so much better after the makeover!

I like the shiny and sleek look it has. It definitely goes hand in hand with the rest of her apartment, if you've checked out her other videos - you'd know.

Apparently, she has changed it a few times and is still not 100% sold on this one, just yet. It's hard to tell which material she used here, but it looks like she used some scrap wood, that she adhered to the fireplace. The next step required adding long, shiny tiles in black, as well as some joint compound to adhere them. She also painted the fireplace exterior black to match the tiles.

I think it turned out great.

TikTok had mixed feelings, although most people loved this transformation.

As TikToker @girlgoneboss commented,

"It’s really cute to me! Very sleek looking!"

I totally agree.

And TikToker @sugarsawdust wrote,

"Beautiful!!!"



It really is pretty. The black tiles make a huge difference.

However, TikToker @oaxn suggested,

"Maybe you need to make it an accent wall with wallpaper."



Not a bad idea, actually.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.