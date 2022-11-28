Woman Completely Transforms Fireplace With a Simple Painting Trick

One of the best things about doing DIYs is when you’re able to use leftover supplies from a previous DIY project and don’t have to spend much of any money to finish the DIY. Aside from executing a flawless finish to a DIY project, the next best thing is doing so for practically free — seriously, it does’t get any better than that.

Such is the case with TikTok crafter and DIYer Erica Leigh (@heyericaleigh). She recently completed a beautiful DIY project using leftover paint from a previous DIY and we’re in awe over how she instantly upgraded her fireplace!

To do this easy and quick DIY fireplace makeover, the resourceful crafter used the paint “Noble Blush MQ4-04” by Behr Dynasty Marquee, which resulted in a pale salmon pink color with an eggshell finish. Before starting creating the arch over her fireplace, she made sure to protect the fireplace itself from any potential messes that are common with DIY paint projects, such as paint splatters or spills, by covering the fireplace with a large sheet of what appeared to be Christmas wrapping paper and secured it by using painters tape. Next, she used a pencil to create the arch before finally getting to the fun part and filling in the arch with the paint.

We’re impressed with both how precise the arch is and how great this simple DIY turned out!

