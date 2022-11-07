Women Hear Strange Noises Coming From the Fireplace and Are Shocked to Learn What’s Stuck in There

Imagine you live in an old house in the middle of nowhere, and out of a sudden you hear strange noises coming from the chimney, what would you do?

The TikTok account of Swan Wyatt Byrd (@hairyfarmpitgirls) experienced exactly that and it turned out - there was a simple explanation for the noise.

WATCH THE VIDEO

At least it wasn't as creepy as finding holes in your backyard because of giant spiders. However, it could have been a raccoon stuck in the chimney or an even bigger bird.

They actually thought it was a rodent or a squirrel. Boy were they wrong! But I guess any other animal - unless a snake - would be easy to remove. A bird on the other hand seems a little more challenging, especially a vulture. And as shown in the video - it just flies off and circles inside their home.

How do you catch a bird inside your home? Opening all windows is probably the best alternative in the hopes it will find its way outside - or calling animal control.

Apparently, a vulture's defense mechanism is projectile vomiting, a TikToker mentioned. Others pointed out that after three days, he probably didn't have much to throw up. I guess he can be lucky to be alive.

To be fair, figuring out that something is stuck in the chimney pipes and removing them can be quite challenging, as well as frightening, since they didn't know what was stuck inside.

They can be lucky it wasn't a poltergeist, I heard these are very hard to catch.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.