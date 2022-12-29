Woman Cleans Charred Fireplace Glass With Leftover Ash

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sometimes, the most effective cleaning solutions doesn’t involve using a ton of chemicals to get the job done; rather, simply using earth’s natural resources can be more than enough to get the job done.

Using water to effectively clean an item may sound too good to be true, but TikToker @beachluver17 proves that it can be done when cleaning her charred fireplace glass.

Who knew this simple solution can work so well? Well, we had no idea! To clean her charred fireplace glass, she simply used a soft wet cloth mixed with left over ash and applied it to the glass. After rubbing the cloth into the glass, it’s quite evident that this simple mixture worked amazingly well at cleaning the glass and we’re impressed!

Some of her followers and viewers took to the comment section to express their thoughts regarding the simple DIY cleaner.

“Best cleaner. I do this on my glass top stove too,” @awesomebubba1 commented. “I do this but use wet newspaper instead of a cloth,” @maketonightstay wrote. “My husband of all people told me about this trick. He’s not gonna do it, but was letting me know it works,” @onefortherode shared.

Clearly, this method works. However, like some of her followers recommended in the comment section, be sure to use gloves when doing this.

