Woman Creates Gorgeous Porch Trellis With Just Fishing Line

If you haven’t seen flowers growing up a trellis, then you are missing out on something special. A trellis is just a framework promoting vertical plant growth and may be created from a wide variety of materials, though garden stakes and twine are pretty common. It can be used to support indoor and outdoor plants, as a decorative element in your garden, or to increase privacy in your yard.

But that is just what a trellis -is-, not necessarily what a trellis can do to bring beauty to your yard, garden, or house. To help emphasize how a trellis can add that extra ‘something’ to your home, let’s take a look at how one crafty gardener used only fishing line to help create a dream-like trellis fit for any fairy home.

The creative mind behind Blue Zen Designs had a big project in mind when she walked out one morning and saw her then bare pillars that held up her house. They were gorgeous in architectural terms, but also didn’t have much going for them outside of that. Of course, she believed she could change that, and she did, deciding to go for a ‘trellis’ look using only fishing wire to help hold up the future flowers.

So she went to wrapping her porch pillars in the fishing line, then started introducing beautiful morning glories and moonflowers to grow along the line. These trellis-growing flowers usually cling to trees, so the line itself was the perfect avenue for it to grow up along the pillars without the distraction of wooden trellises. The fishing wire also allowed the creator to string strands from one pillar to the next, creating rich boughs of flowers dripping down and adding lush vibrancy to the porch.

And we are in love with this look. The moonflowers take more time to develop their large, star-kissed white flowers, while the morning glories explode in purple every morning, providing the beautiful pairing of both in the rare instances that you are early or late enough to see them both together. The overall effect is one of gorgeous and gentle beauty, one you can enjoy morning after morning and evening after evening.