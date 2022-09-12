Skip to main content

Woman Creates Gorgeous Porch Trellis With Just Fishing Line

It looks like a fairy cottage!

If you haven’t seen flowers growing up a trellis, then you are missing out on something special. A trellis is just a framework promoting vertical plant growth and may be created from a wide variety of materials, though garden stakes and twine are pretty common. It can be used to support indoor and outdoor plants, as a decorative element in your garden, or to increase privacy in your yard.

But that is just what a trellis -is-, not necessarily what a trellis can do to bring beauty to your yard, garden, or house. To help emphasize how a trellis can add that extra ‘something’ to your home, let’s take a look at how one crafty gardener used only fishing line to help create a dream-like trellis fit for any fairy home.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

The creative mind behind Blue Zen Designs had a big project in mind when she walked out one morning and saw her then bare pillars that held up her house. They were gorgeous in architectural terms, but also didn’t have much going for them outside of that. Of course, she believed she could change that, and she did, deciding to go for a ‘trellis’ look using only fishing wire to help hold up the future flowers.

So she went to wrapping her porch pillars in the fishing line, then started introducing beautiful morning glories and moonflowers to grow along the line. These trellis-growing flowers usually cling to trees, so the line itself was the perfect avenue for it to grow up along the pillars without the distraction of wooden trellises. The fishing wire also allowed the creator to string strands from one pillar to the next, creating rich boughs of flowers dripping down and adding lush vibrancy to the porch.

And we are in love with this look. The moonflowers take more time to develop their large, star-kissed white flowers, while the morning glories explode in purple every morning, providing the beautiful pairing of both in the rare instances that you are early or late enough to see them both together. The overall effect is one of gorgeous and gentle beauty, one you can enjoy morning after morning and evening after evening.

mothman
Article

North Carolina Creator Shows Off Her Coolest Creepy Butterfly 'Transformation'

shutterstock_212817754
Article

Artist Makes Insane Design On House Out of Roof Shingles

shutterstock_1936619788
Article

This Attic Transformation Will Legitimately Blow Your Mind

christmas ornaments
Article

London Woman Makes Pretty Bauble Trellis That Will Have You Wishing It Was Christmas

shutterstock_1039674865
Article

Artist Makes Magical Mushrooms Out Of Fairy Lights and Hot Glue

death star
Article

Girlfriend Surprises Star Wars Obsessed Boyfriend With Insanely Cool “Death Star” Wall

shutterstock_1533682181
Article

Man Recreates Vintage Block Lamp For Half the Price

Kitchen cabinet décor
Article

Military Wife DIYs Kitchen While Husband Is Deployed and It Looks Like a Professional Did It

macrame art
Article

This Macramé Wall Art Doubles As a Amazing Bookshelf

fireplace mantle
Article

Houston DIY Enthusiast Created The Perfect Halloween Mantle and TikTok Is Obsessed

shutterstock_118125955
Article

Couple Gives $25 Thrifted Cabinet an Epic Makeover That Can Be Done In Just One Day

halloween pumpkins
Article

Mom’s Halloween Nature Crafts Are Cuter Than Anything You’ll Find At a Big Box Store

shutterstock_1625972149
Article

Man Uses Deer Skull As a Functioning Faucet and You Have to See It To Believe It

shutterstock_176711798
Article

This DIY Dollar Store Keurig Caddy Is Made Out Of Paper Towel Holders And Ingenuity

shutterstock_1098524960
Article

‘Stranger Things’ Bathroom Will Make You Feel Like You’ve Entered the Upsidedown

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.