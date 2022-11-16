This Flat DIY Christmas Tree Is Perfect for People With Small Spaces

Christmas trees are beautiful, but they take up a lot of space. A flat Christmas tree like this one is perfect if you live in a small apartment or other cramped living space. It's easy to put together and won't take up nearly as much room as the traditional version.

You'll need to assemble the frame of your tree. Use wood glue, nails, or screws for this step—whatever you prefer. If you're using a power drill, make sure that it's set on low speed so that you don't overdo it and cause damage to the frame.

You'll want to use three thin pieces of wood to build the base. You can use any wood you have available. Once all three pieces are cut down to size, glue them together at their corners, forming a triangle frame (we recommend using wood glue), making sure the finish is smooth from all angles before securing each joint with nails or screws if necessary.

Once your frame is assembled, add greenery to fill out the frame. Artificial greenery works best. Then, add decorations and lights. Finally, place your frame on whatever wall or display area you choose (depending on the tree's size).

This DIY Christmas tree is perfect for people with smaller spaces because it’s flat and versatile. Depending on the size of your tree, you can use it to decorate a table or mantle. It would also be great to put it on a bookshelf or hang it on the wall as an art piece!