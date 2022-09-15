Skip to main content

Guess How Much This Thrifty Flipper Sold This Lightly Refurbished $5 Bar Cart For?

You might want to look into this as a side hustle

Nowadays it seems like everyone is looking for a side hustle to help make a little extra cash.

Luckily, if you’re looking for ways to generate some extra cash and you’ve got a few DIY skills under your belt, flipping furniture is a great way to put a few bucks in your pocket. In fact, if you could instead find quality-made furniture that you could flip or upcycle for hundreds of dollars less than buying new, cheaply made pieces.

Let's show you just one example we came across recently with one woman’s super cheap bar cart flip!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Now Maggie McGaugh obviously has her priorities in order. This DIY and flipper’s best skill is probably her ability to spot cheap pieces that can, with only a few modifications, be flipped into something far nicer looking! Recently she picked up an old and fairly beat-up and simple looking bar cart, but there was just something about it that called out to Maggie.

To start off, the bar cart needed quite a bit of love, but it was all stuff that needed some work and time rather than needing a lot of money to fix. So Maggie started off by pulling the glass pieces off and setting them to the side before cleaning up the metal of the cart. The next step was to apply it with a primer paint, followed by a powder blue coat of spray paint.

Again, we will say this is where your skill comes in. You need to know what people are looking for (it might be harder to sell a neon green bar cart versus one that looks like this), so you aren’t sitting on your money long term.

But in the end, Maggie has a flip that cost her barely five dollars in supplies and she can now flip for over a hundred! That is an incredible return on investment, and we can’t wait to see what else she comes up with in the future!

