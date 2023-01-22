Dad Builds Daughter a Gorgeous Floating Bed

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

You know what's better than a floating bed? A floating bed that looks like it belongs in a castle. As long as you have the skills and some friends to help you out, building a floating bed is an easy process. The best thing about these beds is that they're lightweight and don't require any heavy lifting on your end—all you need to do is put them together!

This floating bed is a work of art. It was built by an awesome dad who used his knowledge and experience to create something truly remarkable for his daughter. It took him a lot of hard work and time, but he wanted to find a way to make her dreams come true.

Now she can relax in her own home. Instead of having walls around you, like when you sleep in your room at night, this floating bed removes all those worries about falling off into the darkness—you'll have plenty of light from above (and below).

The comments were in full support of this father's hard work.

"Dad for the win. It came out beautiful." @RDP

One commenter asked a good question,"But what if they sit at the end does it tip?" @Small fry

As long as the bed is built right, it's not a concern at all.

This is an excellent choice if you're looking for a project to do with your daughter or son. It's fairly easy and will take you only a few hours of actual work time. And the result is something you'll be proud of long after your child has moved out on their own (and hopefully kept in touch).

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.