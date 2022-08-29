Here’s Your Annual Reminder That Floating Candles Aren’t Just For Halloween

Candles are always great to have in your home. Not only do they smell great, but they can also be great décor pieces on your coffee tables or shelves. While some folks are in search of the perfect scent for their home, while other people love the look of candles, but have no intention to actually light and use them.

If you’re in the latter group, chances are you may prefer using leg lights as well and if that’s the case, then these floating candles that TikTok user @leahhh006 posted to her account are the perfect décor candles to add to your home!

As seen in the video, she purchased the candles from her local At Home department store, however, if you don’t have that store in your area, you can always purchase these floating candles from Amazon as well. Both candles come with a remote control so you’re able to adjust the lighting effect, as well as set a timer.

We love how she placed them all over her bedroom and created a majestic space that reminds her of “Harry Potter’s” Hogwarts.

Also, it’s a bonus that the floating candles also keep her cat entertained for hours. These aren’t only perfect for Halloween, but are great for any occasion!