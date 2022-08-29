Skip to main content

Here’s Your Annual Reminder That Floating Candles Aren’t Just For Halloween

Stock up now!

Candles are always great to have in your home. Not only do they smell great, but they can also be great décor pieces on your coffee tables or shelves. While some folks are in search of the perfect scent for their home, while other people love the look of candles, but have no intention to actually light and use them.

If you’re in the latter group, chances are you may prefer using leg lights as well and if that’s the case, then these floating candles that TikTok user @leahhh006 posted to her account are the perfect décor candles to add to your home!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the video, she purchased the candles from her local At Home department store, however, if you don’t have that store in your area, you can always purchase these floating candles from Amazon as well. Both candles come with a remote control so you’re able to adjust the lighting effect, as well as set a timer.

We love how she placed them all over her bedroom and created a majestic space that reminds her of “Harry Potter’s” Hogwarts.

Also, it’s a bonus that the floating candles also keep her cat entertained for hours. These aren’t only perfect for Halloween, but are great for any occasion

wasps
Article

Woman’s DIY Wasp Trap Is a Super Simple Way to Get Rid of a Swarm

bolo ties
Article

Bride’s “Odd” Bolo Tie Request Turns Out To Be a Gorgeous Look

Man bathing
Article

This Woman's DIY Body Wash Recipe Has TikTok Shook

spooky chandelier
Article

This Halloween Chandelier Is Too Good (And Easy) To Not DIY

fall wreath
Article

This Couple's DIY Fall Gnome Wreath Is The Cutest Wreath Ever!

wireless router
Article

DIY Maven Shows Us Genius Trick For Hiding Your Wireless Router

mirror wall
Article

Couple Creates Mirror Wall For Under $60 It's Perfect For Renters

treehouse
Article

This Small Town Girl's Treehouse Has Our Inner Child Screaming

shutterstock_2082996718
Article

Man Shares How a Bowl of Water Can Vacuum-Seal Any Ziploc Bag and TBH We Can’t Believe Our Eyes

painting
Article

WI Artist Paints In the “Dark” And the Final Result Is Stunning

purple paints
Article

ATL Parents Surprise Daughter With the “Big Girl” Purple Room and the Result Is Stunning

Halloween garland
Article

This DIY Halloween Garland Is So Easy to Make and So Very Cute

painting with colors
Article

Dad Can Identify Anything’s Official Pantone Color Just By Looking At It and His Daughter Made a Video to Prove It

wood carving
Article

Here’s a Brief But Insightful Tutorial on How to Carve Wood

oranges
Article

Michigan Househusband Shares How To Easily Get the Perfect Orange Peel Every Single Time

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.