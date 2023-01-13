Woman Uses Floating Shelf to Make Place Look More Luxurious and It Works

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Did you know that ‘bougie on a budget’ can absolutely be a thing? It’s true! You can come up with so many creative (and awesome) ways of making your space look extremely nice without throwing your entire wallet at that random piece of art or that couch that catches your fancy! Just figure out small and simple swaps that work for you and your pocketbook, and most people will never know the difference!



Take OhHiJanelle’s great choice on an Ikea floating shelf that really makes a luxury statement in her entryway!

What I love the most about this suggestion is the fact that it takes a space that ordinarily would have just been glanced over and underused and totally transforms it into something that is actually functional. And, better yet, all while keeping the space looking sleek and sophisticated!



How?



Well, you see - Janelle picks what fits. She has an odd space right by the door to her house, and she wants to make sure that she can use it. But at the same time she doesn’t want to clutter up said space with a huge catch-all or other piece of furniture, so instead she opts for a $30 shelf from Ikea that has a ‘floating’ option. This means she can still have the functionality, without suffering from having a big eyesore in the way.

All she has to do is install the shelf and add a few accessories and voila, the space is automatically uplifted into one that looks a thousand times better!



