Couple Creates Floating Plant Art With Chicken Wire and a Few Faux Plants

It looks so dreamy.

Plants continue to prove how amazing they are at decorating your home. Aside from being absolutely stunning, plants are an inexpensive way to lively up the space in your home and the options are practically unlimited with what you can do. And depending on the extra tools and materials you have on hand, you can get even more creative, just like TikTok couple and content creators Cameron and Sadie of @cameronandsadie.

Rather than using typical turf to create their plant wall, they used chicken wire and the final look of the simple DIY project is stunning.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the video, the couple gathers the chicken wire that they’re using for the project and tape it to the wall. Next, they simply fill in the holes throughout the chicken wire with a variety of long-stemmed faux plants including a few white faux flowers to add to make the plant wall stand out even more.

Viewers in the comments loved how customizable this easy DIY project is and suggested changing the faux green plants and florals to a more colorful palate for the upcoming fall season, which is a great idea.

The only issue people in the comments were concerned about is dust, but hopefully, if they’re diligent with dusting this beautiful faux wall, dust won’t be too much of an issue. 

