Man Makes Gorgeous Floating Shelf for just $40

It's no secret that you can make some cool stuff with a few wood pieces and screws. But this man takes it to another level by creating a gorgeous floating shelf than looks great in any room!

Once you see how easy it is to make something like this, you'll want to try your hand at other projects too!

The comments were full of excitement about this awesome woodworking.

"Omg. It really was easy! That rarely is the case on these DIY home TikToks." @darchthedragon

The creator @Emily and Lucas / DIY responded, "We try to make all of our DIYs as easy as possible using minimal tools! And show you how to do it!"

We appreciate an actually doable DIY tutorial, even if everyone doesn't see this the same way.

"We do not define “easy” the same way. But looks great!!!" @HeyLady58

But the creator was super understanding.

"Thank you! I understand “easy” is relative but compared to some other methods that require more advanced techniques to make it less complicated." @Emily and Lucas / DIY



Depending on where in your house you want to put this thing, these dimensions might vary slightly--but not much! We recommend using pine because it's cheap and easy to cut; however, if you have another type of wood that works well for this project (such as cedar), go ahead and use it!

This is it if you're looking for a project that's easy on the wallet and can be done in just a few hours. You can use any wood and stain or paint it however you like. The hardest part is probably figuring out where to put all those books!

