Yes, You CAN Put Those Floating Shelves In as a Renter

For renters, making your space feel like a home can be quite challenging--especially when you aren't allowed to make any permanent changes (like putting holes in your walls). But that doesn't mean you can't add storage or organization. In fact, if you're looking for an easy DIY project that will make all the difference in your rental, here's one idea: hanging floating shelves.

You might be one of the millions of renters out there who your landlord has told that you cannot make any permanent changes to your place. Maybe they won't let you hang any shelves on the wall because it will leave a dent in the drywall, or maybe they don't want you hanging anything up on the ceiling because it could damage the tiles above. Whatever their reasoning may be, we can help!

Many people were impressed by the simplicity and ease of this DIY storage hack.

"Omg this is genius???" @iamharryhoudini

"This is so clever!! I love it!" @SonnyBunnyBo

While others were curious how much weight these makeshift floating shelves could actually hold. "How much weight can they hold?" @Happyandkind

Fortunately, the creator responded, "Each individual command strip is rated to 15 lbs. But we tested a 25 lb dumbbell and it stayed!" @Annalisa · Creator

Floating shelves are a great way to add storage and organization to any room. They’re simple enough for even novice DIYers and don’t require any permanent holes in your walls. Plus, since they can be taken down at any time, you can move them around whenever you want!

Whether it’s just a small change or something more permanent like hanging some art on the walls, having some floating shelves around is sure to make things easier when it comes time for decorating your apartment or house.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.