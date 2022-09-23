Woman’s DIY Floating Candlelit Window Frame Adds Cool Ambience to Room

Candles are always a necessary item to have in your home. Whether you’re celebrating a birthday, anniversary, or just love the cool ambiance of candles, they’re practically a staple in most people’s homes.

While you can simply place home décor candles on your countertops, some people like to do a bit more and give their candles a proper home. Such is the case with TikTok content creator @simplyminedesigns, who recently placed her candles on a floating window frame and has TikTok shook with the cool appearance of it.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the video, they have a farmhouse vintage wood window frame that’s hanging in her kitchen over the bar. The frame is cute on its’ own, however, she opted to add flameless candles to the glassless window and made the unique décor item even better. Not only do we love this cute and quirky floating window frame, we also love how she can switch out the candles as often as she likes considering the window doesn’t have any glass and she’s able to treat it like a mini shelf.

Unsurprisingly, her followers and viewers took to the comment section to express how much they love this eccentric décor piece and we agree — we want this for ourselves!