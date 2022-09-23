Skip to main content

Woman’s DIY Floating Candlelit Window Frame Adds Cool Ambience to Room

Imagine these handing around the house on a dark and stormy day.

Candles are always a necessary item to have in your home. Whether you’re celebrating a birthday, anniversary, or just love the cool ambiance of candles, they’re practically a staple in most people’s homes.

While you can simply place home décor candles on your countertops, some people like to do a bit more and give their candles a proper home. Such is the case with TikTok content creator @simplyminedesigns, who recently placed her candles on a floating window frame and has TikTok shook with the cool appearance of it.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the video, they have a farmhouse vintage wood window frame that’s hanging in her kitchen over the bar. The frame is cute on its’ own, however, she opted to add flameless candles to the glassless window and made the unique décor item even better. Not only do we love this cute and quirky floating window frame, we also love how she can switch out the candles as often as she likes considering the window doesn’t have any glass and she’s able to treat it like a mini shelf.

Unsurprisingly, her followers and viewers took to the comment section to express how much they love this eccentric décor piece and we agree — we want this for ourselves!

wedding bride and groom
Article

Woman Makes DIY Wedding Invitations On the Cheap That Look Super Expensive

Crowded kitchen counter
Article

Here’s How You Can Keep Your Appliances From Ruining Your Countertop

office cabinet
Article

Here’s How To Fix Chipped Or Peeling Laminate On Cabinets

Snake Plant In Window
Article

Man Shares How to Convert a House Plant Into a Hydroponic

rounded headboard
Article

Woman Makes Coolest Headboard

curtain rod
Article

Woman Uses Stick On Wallpaper and Curtain Rods For Perfect Decoration Display

shutterstock_2118669977
Article

Man Shows How to Get a Textured Ceiling Using a Mop

DIY statement wall
Article

Woman Makes Gorgeous Statement Wall Using Paper Mâché Letters and We're Shook

plastic pumpkin
Article

Spooky-Loving TX Momma Shows Off Brilliant Idea For Outdoor Halloween Decorations

Tequila
Article

Florida Woman Makes Totally Cool Lamp Using a Tequila Bottle

shutterstock_1172863270
Article

Woman Shares How to Make a Ghost Out of a Tomato Cage

cleaning shower
Article

Austin Woman’s Shower Cleaning Hack Is Genius

shutterstock_721047142
Article

Watch Woman Transform Her Home Into an IRL Barbie Dream House

fairy arch
Article

Family Shares Secret to Building a Magical “Branch Gate”

disco
Article

Teacher Transforms Classroom Into a “Disco Garden” And We’re Obsessed With the Accessories

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.