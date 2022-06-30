Skip to main content

This Cleaning Hack For Mopping Floors is Genius

Never buy mop refills again!

As much as I love having a carpet-free home, I despise how often I need to mop. Between having a busy family and a dog that sheds quite a bit, the need to clean the floors is strong. Over the years, though, I’ve grown to appreciate the simplicity of Swiffer Wet Jet Mop and how I can keep my floors relatively clean in-between deep cleans.

However, the only downside to using a mop with disposable refills, is it can be a bit wasteful and depending on how often you mop and how big your space is, the cost to replace the refills can dd up quickly. Thankfully, Holly of TikTok account @healingwithholly22 gives us the best and easiest hack that not only save us some money, but is extremely effective! Check out how she does it in the video below!

WATCH THE VIDEO

This is such a genius hack! All she did was place a Cacasde dishwashing tablet in a bucket of water and add a couple of microfiber towels into the water. Next she removed the towels from the bucket and proceeded to wring out the access water before attaching the towel to the Swiffer mop and switching out the towels as needed while mopping. After she finished mopping the floors, she simply washed the towels in the washing machine.

Viewers took to the comments to show their appreciation of this simple hack. One follower even shared another awesome cleaning hack that complements this one. “I do this with dryer sheets it gets the hair in the bathroom,” @lorraine_patricia shared.

We will definitely add both of these cleaning hacks to our #cleantok arsenal! 

Summer table
Article

Woman Shows Us How to Beautifully Set The Table For the Summer Season

4 hours ago
Mid-century wood leg plant stool
Article

Watch How This Man Takes Leftover Wood and Makes The Cutest Plant Stool

6 hours ago
Lemons in vase
Article

Woman Makes Gorgeous Summer Floral Arrangement Using Lemon Slices

7 hours ago
Wildflowers
Article

Woman Uses Wildflowers and Tissue Paper to Create Beautiful Candle Holders

8 hours ago
Cara Pillar Vase
Article

Woman Creates Trendy Modern Vase Using Clay and Spray Paint and It's So Beautiful

10 hours ago
Kitchen backsplash
Article

These Modern Peel and Stick Tiles Are The Easiest Way to Upgrade Your Backsplash

Jun 29, 2022
Black accent wall
Article

Woman Shows Us Multiple Ways to Style Black Paint In Our Homes and We're in Love

Jun 29, 2022
Table centerpiece
Article

DIY Maven Shows Us How Dollar Tree Candle Holders Doubles As Beautiful Bridal Shower Decor

Jun 29, 2022
shutterstock_1701298243
Article

Man Figures Out How to Make Plants Talk and It’s Mind-Blowing

Jun 29, 2022
Pool noodle
Article

Woman Uses Dollar Tree Pool Noodle to Create July 4th Decor

Jun 29, 2022
Old windows
Article

Creative Uses Spray Paint to Transform Old Windows Into The Cutest Vintage-Styled Mirrors

Jun 29, 2022
Wedding bouquet
Article

This Woman Shares The Best Way to Hold Onto Your Wedding Bouquet Forever

Jun 29, 2022
Pink rose with light in a balloon
Article

Woman Inserts Flowers Into Balloon to Create Perfect Table Center Pieces For Weddings and We're In Love

Jun 28, 2022
Dirty carpet
Article

Woman Deep Cleans Berber Carpet With Just a Mop

Jun 28, 2022
Chips and guacamole candle
Article

Candle Artist Makes This Nacho Candle Look Unbelievably Real

Jun 28, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.