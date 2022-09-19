NY Restoration Team Shows Us What Decades Of Carpeted Floor Looks Like

Older houses often have a ton of hidden surprises, sometimes around every single corner. You could find a small hideaway in a wall that is where the milkman used to deliver milk while people were out, or maybe it is hidden wallpaper from a far bygone era that is in remarkably good condition even years later.

What we mean to say is that there is a lot you can discover about an old home once you dig in under the surface… Something like several feet of carpeting, maybe?

WATCH VIDEO HERE

The team at MacFawn Fire and Flood Restoration are the leaders in disaster restoration in their area, so you could say that they have seen a thing or two over the years. When they recently went into another home to start getting it back to snuff for new homeowners, they weren’t expecting much.

But when they got to work pulling up the floor, they discovered something rather strange. Pulling up the first layer of wood floor they found carpet.

And while that isn’t all that unusual, they found something beneath those two layers - another layer of the carpet. And another, and another, and yet another. It looks like a booklet of carpet options rather than a carpeted floor, and it looks to measure a whole foot, or more, beneath the wood floor itself. In the end, the team said that there was a staggering EIGHT layers of carpet beneath that wood floor.

Translation - that is a whole foot of space that the floor was raised over time to accommodate for those layers of carpet. We can only imagine what the home owners thought each time, simply adding another layer and figuring they’d figure it out later until eventually all of the layers had built up, finished off with that last layer of wood.

We have to admit - if you needed extra insulation or sound dampening, it might just be easier to leave it like this than pull up the entire thing! What do you think? Leave it, or turn your eight foot tall room into one that is nine foot?