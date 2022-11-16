Homeowners Regret Getting “Medallion” In Wood Floors Stained and This Flooring Designer Works a Miracle

When these homeowners decided to stain their wood floors, they didn't realize that the dark stain would cover up the medallion at the center of the floor. They wanted their old floor back—and fast.

But when they called a pro floor designer for help, he knew exactly what to do. He removed all of the stain from underneath and above the medallion, revealing it in all its glory.

Have you ever had a stain in your wood floors that just wouldn't come out? It can be frustrating, but it doesn't mean your floor is ruined. True experts know how to get these tough stains out, and we're here to help.

People had strong opinions and had no problem saying exactly how they felt.

"Good! Because now you can actually see all the pretty detail in the middle." @Ariel Nicole

"I wondered about that when I saw the stain go down. I thought, 'Well there went all that detail and beauty.'" @D

"LOL glad to see this addressed! I saw the previous vid and it looked so terrible... I didn't want to say so though." @Lithic Metals

Picasso Flooring posted several videos of the entire process, which took quite some time. See the final product here!

When you stain your floors and they turn out to be this dark, it's hard to know what to do. You can't just paint them over. The stain is too deep. And the color is wrong for your home anyway.

The only thing left is to get new flooring altogether—but that costs a lot of money! Unless you're lucky enough to find a pro flooring designer like this, you might have to start over!