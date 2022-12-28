Boyfriend Constructs Dressing Room For Girlfriend Because Her Sitting on the Floor to Get Ready Was “Unacceptable”

Remember ladies, if he wanted to, he would.

Ladies, if you're currently in a relationship, live with your boyfriend, and he does sweet gestures for you, such as building a yoga studio - while you're at work - marry him. Because he obviously is a keeper and they don't make them like that anymore.

TikTok carpenter Zac Tomko did something so thoughtful and sweet for his girlfriend while she was at work for 12 hours, it will knock your socks off. Let's find out more!

This is just lovely.

As you can see, he turned an empty room in their home into a dressing room for his girlfriend. So she doesn't have to sit on the floor anymore, doing her makeup.

To get started, he got her a vanity table and chair, a rug, a lounge chair and ottoman, a massive mirror, and of course, closet racks - actually called "freestanding garment racks" - which he got at Home Depot. And lastly, Zac hung up some artwork to give the room more character.

And the results are stunning.

It looks like his girlfriend was pleased as well, according to the big reveal video.

Of course, TikTok loved this too since everyone is a hopeless romantic, including myself.

As TikToker @mrs.oakley2009 commented,

"That’s so beautiful."



It sure is. He did a great job and gave her exactly what she needed and deserves.

Another TikToker (@musical_foodie_) questioned,

"So awesome. But seriously who just has an extra room with nothing in it."

Well, some people do - especially if they just moved in. With time, they might turn an extra room into a possible nursery, walk-in closet, office, guest room, or in this case - a dressing room.

And TikToker @katylady__ posted,

"Girl, marry him now."



Agreed! He's a keeper.

