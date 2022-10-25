Skip to main content

Woman’s Granddaughter Falls Through Floor and What’s Underneath Is Shocking

I would have no idea what to do.

One of the greatest things about social media is how you can find practically anything on the platforms because nowadays, just about everything recorded. We’ve come across all kinds of videos but some of the best videos we’ve seen are when people show some of the issues they’re having with their homes. Although it’s not necessarily good to see they’re having problems with their home, we can appreciate them sharing their tips on how to handle the situation and letting us know potential issues we may deal with depending on the landlord, repair business or builder you have for your home.

Such is the case with this grandma and TikTok user @mel.gibsonflnailtech whose granddaughter recently fell in a hole in her floor. While that was shocking enough, what’s underneath the flooring is even more unbelievable.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the video, she shows us a hole in her floor that she says that the floor issue she “had” was actually still an issue since it was never really fixed. And as if having a hole in the middle of your floor wasn’t bad enough, the fact that her granddaughter walked through it is even worse.

And just when you think can’t get any worse than that, it does.

Underneath the hole, there’s water. And apparently, rising water. So, there appears to be no foundation or anything underneath her flooring.

Much like the folks in her comment section, we’re appalled by this!

But thankfully, it appears that she was able to get her floor repaired. Hopefully, she won’t run into this issue again!

