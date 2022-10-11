Skip to main content

Texas Woman Usese Socks to Paint Gorgeous Floral Mural

It’s extremely cute and unconventional.

For many amazingly talented artists and creatives, they have the ability to go beyond what meets the eyes and see past surface level. Because of this, they often come up with unique ways to express their talents rather that’s through using foam to create cool wall art or using vintage vinyl records to create shelves.

Then there are some artists, such as TikTok user @tishaaragon who use socks to create her art. It’s definitely different and the results are amazing!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

We had no idea she would be able to create this beautiful floral mural using actual socks that are worn on our feet! She mentions that socks are her best friend and as you can see in the video, that must be true because she is highly skilled at painting with them. We love how natural and effortless it looks and how she tied all the colorful flowers together by adding the black paint to the mural as well simply because it made everything pop and stand out even more.

Unsurprisingly, her followers and viewers loved her unique approach to creating this stunning floral mural and we definitely get it. Who knew socks could be used to create such beautiful art?!

Spray Nine cleaner
Article

If You Have a Hard Time Removing Difficult Stains From Countertops, You'll Want to Try This

shutterstock_352396829
Article

Watch Woman Recreate Giant Christmas ornament dupe

fall lantern
Article

This Adorable Fall Lantern Is Perfect For Small Spaces

woman holding a red coffee mug
Article

Woman Lists All the “Weird” Things That Make Her 34-Year-Old Heart Happy and Girl, We Get It

neighbors
Article

Woman Eloquently Explains What It Is Like to Grieve Good Neighbors

chalkboard wall
Article

Couple Puts a Sheet Of Chalkboard Above the Bedframe For One Cute Reason

shutterstock_715117210
Article

Check Out This Colorful Renter-Friendly Kitchen Transformation in a Few Easy Steps

woman realizing she made a mistake
Article

Wife Realizes She Screws Up Her One Job While Husband Assembles Something and She Has Relatable Reaction

picture frame and plant
Article

Man Reimagines Ikea Frames as Hanging Planters and They Are Adorable

Home Depot buckets
Article

Woman Saves Furniture From Flood Damage With Home Depot Industrial Buckets

lights in trees
Article

Neighbors Make Silent Pact To Brighten Up Their Street and It’s Sooo Cute

cake pan and parchment
Article

Mom Makes Putting Parchment Paper in Round Cake Pans Easy With Simple Hack

painting wall
Article

Woman Asks Home Depot to Mix Coffee Grounds In White Paint For Custom Color and We’re Shocked at How it Turned Out

shutterstock_535378711
Article

If You Put Lights Up at Christmas Time, You Need This Gadget

deer eating from hand
Article

Dad Becomes Modern-Day Snow White And It Is The Cutest Thing You’ll Watch

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.