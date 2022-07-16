Get Rid of Pesky House Flies With This DIY Elixir

And you probably even have everything you need at home already!

Let’s be real here. No one likes flies. Like ants, we’ve come up with hundreds of ways, chemical and not, to try and get rid of these pesky pests, but they seem to always come back. Until you find the one trick that is right for you they just keep coming. But once you do find that special something, you can finally say bye bye to the flies.

We’ve got another trick up our sleeve, and are here to share it with you!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

This ‘say bye to flies’ hack comes to us from Britt Kruger, and as she puts it, she’s tried everything. Every time she opened her door there seems to be more coming in, so she needed to figure out something (besides going crazy) to do about the buzzing buggers.

Luckily she’s got a handy mixture of water, dawn dish soap, and apple cider vinegar that helps drive the flies to their doom. The mix is easy to procure, and many will already have most of these items in their house. Simply fill a glass with water, add in a little bit of each ingredient, and voila - non-smelly bug killer.

The flies will be drawn to the water (and the ever so slight smell of the apple cider vinegar), but will be trapped by the stickiness of the soap. They’ll drown fairly quickly, and once you’ve got enough in the jar (or simply have no more flies in your house), you can just dump the cup outside as the ingredients won’t kill your grass or any passing animals.

One extra tip is to use this as a preventative - you don’t have to wait until your house is inundated with flies! Simply add a cup (or two) next to your doors so that when they are opened the flies will, instead of wandering throughout your house, be drawn right to them and never even make it further.