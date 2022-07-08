This DIY Foil Trick Can Transform Any Picece of Glass In the House

There’s something so beautiful about stained glass. Perhaps it’s because the minimalism trend has completely taken over and stained glass isn’t something we see too much of anymore, or maybe it’s because it looks like a rainbow is peeping through your home every time the sun shines through the stained glass. No matter the reason, stained glass is gorgeous, but unfortunately, the hefty price tag isn’t.

Thankfully, if you’re on a budget, but desperately want to achieve the stained glass look, we came across this video from TikTok user @oliveandwhyte who shows us a ridiculously easy and cheap way to achieve the perfect faux stained glass look.

In the video, she simply applies Polyvine’s Metal Leaf Gold & Metal Acrylic Adhesive to the glass before applying a decorative metallic rub on transfer foil onto the glass. Afterwards, she carefully removed the foil from the glass, piece by piece before showing us the amazing transformation of the glass. The final look is beautiful and we love that it’s so easy to do to achieve this metallic glass!

People in the comments are just as impressed with this simple DIY as we are. “My gosh that is gorgeous!!” @bernie1313 commented. “You’ve just changed my entire life with this knowledge,” @xxazazel_the_demonxx wrote. “I create stained glass, and WOW that’s pretty convincing! Well done!” @mrsbeehaven shared. “Stunning now I want to do this in all the surfaces of my house,” @elfyways commented.

Yeah, we’re not surprised by these comments. This has to be one of the best DIY stained glass projects we’ve come across.

