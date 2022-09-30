This Is How You Easily Fold a Fitted Sheet

For many of us, doing laundry is the bane of our existence. The washing and drying portion isn’t really the difficult part to do, it’s typically folding the laundry afterwards that makes laundry day such a difficult chore. There are some items in the laundry such as jeans, undergarments and towels that are quite easy to tackle, but the one item that’s the worst to fold are fitted sheets. Because really, how do you even fold them, anyway?!

Well, there’s no need to wonder any longer or spend several minutes struggling with folding your fitted sheets only to end up rolling them and tossing them into the linen closet. Check out this quick and easy tutorial from TikTok account @ettitudestore that’ll have you properly folding your sheets in no time!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

To start off their easy tutorial, the lifestyle brand takes their beautiful gold sheet and places it on the bed with the fitted corners facing up. Next, they tuck in the corners of the sheet from one end to the other end before straightening it out, folding it and tucking it away in the linen closet.

We don’t know what we love more about this tutorial — the fact this was explained so well to make it easy for practically anyone to understand or the beautiful, gold bamboo sheet!