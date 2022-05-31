Skip to main content

Man Builds Foldable Stairs and It's The Coolest Thing Ever

Mind…Blown!

The home buying process is no way shape or form an easy process. You have to make sure that your potential home is not only affordable, but is also equipped with other amenities that you deem important. For example, if you want a pool, then you obviously are looking for a home that already has one or at least has a backyard big enough to build a pool when you’re ready to do so. What about if you want a one-story home or maybe two stories? Or how about both a one-story and two-story home in one?

It may seem impossible to do both, but TikTok carpenter @goodsirsketch shows us it can be done and it’s probably the coolest thing you’ll see today!

WATCH THE VIDEO

Okay, so while this technically isn’t a one story-home, we love how the sturdy stairs fold away to provide an option to kind of be both a one-story and two-story home. It’s so cool! The reason for the foldable stairs was the homeowner could fit his forklift underneath the stairs with no problem, so imagine how many other items can fit underneath these foldable stairs. What a great storage hack!

The comments were filled with funny responses to this cool hack. “I need this just incase of a zombie apocalypse,” @mizzimie said. “Imagine walking down hungover af and forgetting you tucked the stairs for bed as you take a header of of a neat idea,” @kevinwisham commented. “bruh, imagine needing to go do something in the middle of the night "Who forgot to put the stairs down!?!”@jay_the_potato5 hilariously wrote. LOL

It may seem a little scary to have foldable stairs but with a design this simple and convenient it’s a great idea.

Coffee Tumbler
Article

Woman Designs Colorful Custom Painted Tumblrs Using Dawn Dish Soap

54 minutes ago
Rubber Stamp
Article

Illustrator Creates Rubber Stamps of People's Faces And It's So Cute

1 hour ago
Wedding Sign
Article

Woman Makes Easy Wedding Sign With Chicken Wire and We're Impressed

3 hours ago
Wedding Reception
Article

Bride-to-Be Shares Genius Wedding Reception Hack Every Bride Should Know About

3 hours ago
Organized Kitchen Counter
Article

This Is The Absolute Easiest and Cheapest Way Ever To Hide Alexa In Your Kitchen

4 hours ago
Woman in the Garden
Article

Mom Builds GPS For Grandmom She Keeps Losing In the Garden

May 30, 2022
Lawn chair
Article

Mom’s Genius Lawn Chair Hack Makes Sitting by the Pool More Comfortable

May 29, 2022
Wedding gift
Article

This Gorgeous DIY Wedding Gift Is Exactly What a Newlywed Couple Wants

May 28, 2022
amazon echo 4th generation glacier blue lifestyle
Trending Stories

Memorial Day Amazon Echo Sales: Save on a Smart Speaker or Smart Display

May 27, 2022
lawn care memorial day lead
Trending Stories

Memorial Day Lawn Care Deals: Save on Mowers and Other Essentials

May 27, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-05-27 at 2.46.46 PM
Trending Stories

Memorial Day Vacuum Sales: Save on Bissell, Shark, and iRobot Models

May 27, 2022
Selamat 3 Tier Chandelier
Article

Man Recreates $445 Chandelier Using Items From Dollar Tree

May 27, 2022
Sauberkugel - The Clean Ball
Article

Woman Shares The Most Genius Gadget to Help Keep Your Bags Clean

May 26, 2022
Floral Bouquet
Article

Woman Catches Bride's Bouquet and What She Does Afterwards Is Hilarious!

May 27, 2022
Table
Article

Woman Flips Destroyed $3.99 Goodwill Table Into a Masterpiece With Plastic Wrap

May 26, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.