Woman’s Clothes Folding Hack Is Guaranteed to Keep You Organized.

Is Laundry day one of your favorite days? If you answered yes it is probably because you have a beautifully organized laundry room, with unique ideas to help your space stay organized yet comfortable. After washing your clothes it comes time to fold and store them which can be tricky to figure out a method that works well if you don't have much space for hanging. If you are like me you don’t necessarily look forward to Sunday laundry day. The act of washing laundry is not the part I’m not fond of, it's when it comes down to folding clothes, and storing them. Maybe I have too many clothes or maybe I’m not storing them right but whatever it is my laundry situation could use some serious help.

If you are anything like me and have an overabundance of clothes and don’t have a proper way of storing them you may benefit from TikTok content creator @lifewithjusticee recent video touching on Marie Kondo’s method of file folding.

This method rids the frustrating mornings of being late and digging through your t-shirt drawer, tossing them on the ground one after another looking for that particular shirt. The method involves folding your clothes in a way that tucks them in a stiff neat fold that resembles a file, showing the color, graphic, print, or a particular clue as to what the shirt is by just glancing at the front fold of it. After the clothes have been folded she places them in her drawer much like a file where she shuffles through easily each time she opens the drawer.