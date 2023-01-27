Who Else Was Today Years Old When They Learned This Simple Food Storage Hack?

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

It’s not everyday when I come across a hack on social media that leaves me questioning “How did I not know this before?” However, today is that day.

While scrolling through TikTok, I came across this quick food storage hack from TikTok user @marilyn.2685 and was quickly taken aback by how I never seen this before! However, that I’m in the know of this simple, yet genius hack, there’s no going back to storing my pastries and desserts any other way.

Okay, so who else just recently learned about this simple hack? Judging by the fellow TikTok users in the comment section thanking her for this quick hack, it’s not just me. To explain how this hack works, all you do is take the top off of a food storage container, turn it over so the inside of the top is facing upward and place your dessert onto the top before closing off the dish using the container itself. Simply store the dessert by using the top as the base instead of the container.

This hack works because if you’re someone who wants to maintain the shape and appearance of the dessert while storing it, rather than smooshing the cake or other dessert into the container, you’ll simply do this hack instead.

So easy and works amazingly!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.