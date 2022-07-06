Skip to main content

Dad Takes Baby’s Footprints Every Month and Does Something Super Cool With It

There will never be more important art in the house but this…

As parents, we’re always looking for ways to commemorate our children’s milestones. From documenting their first word to capturing their first steps, watching them grow from the day we birthed them is truly a remarkable journey.

While many of us use baby books to keep up with their milestones and to hold onto their keepsakes, TikTok creator @brooketabulos and her husband took a slightly different approach. As seen in the viral video below, rather than documenting their baby’s foot prints in the first page of the baby book, he uses a wall to do so in a special way. It’s so cute!

WATCH THE VIDEO

We don’t have to see their entire house to guess that this is likely the most special art they have in their home. It’s so beautiful how they used her feet to document her growth every month and they showed us in a follow-up video how they did the same thing for her big sister.

All they did was place their baby’s feet on the ink pad and place the feet on the wall and continued to do so every month. It’s so cute how the foot prints look as though their baby took a walk up the wall.

Judging by the millions of views and thousands of comments this video has received, we’re not the only people who love this simple and beautiful idea. 

