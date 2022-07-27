Skip to main content

Oregon Woman Shares Secret Beyond these Common Beach ‘Rocks’

Going to the beach is always a nice time, especially when there’s a slight breeze and it’s not too crowded. Aside from the beautiful scenery the ocean provides, one of the best sights along the beach is the abundance of rocks and seashells we often stumble across while our feet sweeps the sand.

While the seashells and rocks come in a variety of colors, shapes and sizes, some of them are more than what actually meets our eyes. As seen in the video from TikTok content creator and Oregon coast photographer, @iamjakz, some of these rocks are legit fossils!

Inspired by another pacific northwest content creator @jake.pnw who found a 20 million year old scallop shell fossil after cracking open what appeared to be a plain flat rock with a wavy pattern on its’ edge, Jakz trekked her way to the Oregon coast to see what potential fossils she could find herself. After getting briefly distracted while filming a few cute birds, she found a few variety-sized flat rocks with wavy edges and tiny lines, cracked them open with a hammer and sure enough- she found fossils!

These fossils are some of the coolest finds! After seeing these videos, we agree with TikTok user @sara.logic in the comment section when she says we’ll now think twice about using these flat ‘rocks’ as skipping rocks!

