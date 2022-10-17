Woman Gives Foyer an Upgrade That Completely Changes the Room

The traditional foyer seems to be a design element that is disappearing from a lot of houses these days - especially larger ones. The space, which once was the greeting space where you could doff your shoes or invite visitors to take off their jackets or a load off, is simply ignored as yet another place for junk or completely nixed in many newer floor plans.

But we don’t necessarily agree! In fact, your foyer can be a stunning entryway into the rest of the home, and if you’ve got the space, maybe all it needs is a bit of sprucing up! So take a page from TikTok creator Adrianna's playbook and give your foyer a makeover!

Adrianna, when faced with the lackluster look of her foyer (a plain white hallway with little going for it in the beginning), she saw a challenge to make something that would truly stand out. So she got to work!



The very first thing that had to be changed? All of that stark white! The door (also white, go figure) was painted a chocolate brown to help give the space some contrast. Adrianna and her husband then added a beadboard to the wall to give it some textural difference as well. This beadboard was then painted an ‘accessible beige’ so it wouldn’t stand out too much but would also go well with the new design aesthetic of the area.

More board is added over the top of the beadboard and screwed into place, with small wooden hooks from Amazon being installed shortly after. This gives the space a place for coats and jackets, keeping them up off the floor or from being dragged further into the house. A couple of pictures and some other nicknacks are added as a final touch and there you have it!



A stunning new entryway into the house that we can actually see ourselves enjoying! So what do you think? Is this enough to get you making over your own foyer? We hope so!