Man Has Genius Hack for Obtaining Free Heat for House Through Winter

No matter how many cozy blankets you have, pets that curl up in bed with you, cups of warm tea, or baths full of soapy hot water, you have to heat your house in the winter, and heating a house- especially if you use electric heat- is extremely costly. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration the average U.S. household spent $122 per month on their electric bill.

If you live in a hotter climate chances are your summer electric bills cost a lot more than your winter bill, and vice versa. For us in the northern hemisphere it can get real cold- negative 60 in some regions at times- and heating a house is not just a choice, it's a must, whether you want to spend the money or not. With the cost of everything going up people have thought of innovative ways to save a buck, such as TikToker @erickreiger12 who created quite the genius way to capitalize on some free heat for his home, with something he is already using, but otherwise wasting.

Our dryer vent's purpose is to vent out the steam and moisture from the dryer and when your clothes are drying on a higher heat cycle, that steam is hot.

Vents are typically routed to the outside of the house, which the man who thought of this nifty quick heat fix thought was wasteful, and it sure is.

The man made a contraption that traps the heat from the dryer vent and supplies the house with this valuable winter resource. He uses a five gallon bucket, and routes the vent into the bucket, pointing it down, the lint and water falls to the bottom and the heat rises out of the bucket.

This only works with electric dryers though as the gas dryers would have carbon dioxide risks involved with them. Also the increase in humidity will be apparent with this but if you have lots of houseplants, they will surely appreciate it, or if you use a wood stove it's a great way to bring moisture back in the air!

