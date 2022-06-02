Skip to main content

Mom Comes Up With Brilliant Way to Keep Track of Frozen Foods In Deep Freezer

For anyone who likes to stock up, this is a must-do DIY project

I have a love/hate relationship with the grocery shopping. On one hand, I love having a kitchen full of food, but on the other hand, I despise having to go out and actually get the food. The most annoying thing about grocery shopping is having to go back to the grocery store to get something that I didn’t know we needed because the inventory changed somewhere between making the list and actually going to the grocery store. Thankfully, I found the perfect solution to this problem.

Recently, I came across this TikTok video from @amanda_cleans that will ensure I will never have to make multiple trips to the grocery store in the same day again!

WATCH THE VIDEO

This method is so brilliant! On one side of the laminate paper, she wrote a freezer inventory and on the opposite side, she started a grocery store list and left space to encourage other household members to write what needs to be replaced as things are eaten throughout the week. This is so smart! Her method of creating this involves you to get minimally crafty, but if you don’t have laminate paper around the house, purchasing a white board and placing it on your fridge will work just as well.

The comments section was filled people suggesting she could have simply wrote on the freezer rather than using laminate paper, however, if you have a textured fridge or would rather not write on your fridge in general, then this is a great option that ensures an item won’t get left off your grocery list again! 

Refrigerator Drawer
Article

Woman Shows Us How To Use Our Fridge Drawers the Correct Way

32 minutes ago
Bird feeder
Article

Upcycle Toilet Paper Rolls Into The Cutest Bird Feeders With This Easy DIY

1 hour ago
Plants
Article

Woman Converts Woven Basket Into The Most Adorable Planter

1 hour ago
West Natural Cane Bar
Article

Woman Dupes $2,000 Crate & Barrel Cabinet With Thrift Store Find

2 hours ago
Kiddie Pool
Article

Mom Has Genius Trick For Warming Up a Kiddie Pool Fast

21 hours ago
DIY hanging plant
Article

Make This Easy DIY Hanging Plant Holder With Some Sticks and Glue (Literally)

22 hours ago
Living Room
Article

Woman Claims a Dishwasher Tab and a Pot Lid Got Rid of Her Couch Stains

22 hours ago
Curly hair
Article

Woman Curls Hair Beautifully Using Only Socks

Jun 1, 2022
Breeze Blast Ultra Personal Fan
Article

This Wireless Portable Air Conditioner Is a Must Have for Summer

Jun 1, 2022
Coffee Tumbler
Article

Woman Designs Colorful Custom Painted Tumblers Using Dawn Dish Soap

May 31, 2022
Vodka
Article

Woman Explains Why You Should Be Dowsing Your House In Vodka

Jun 1, 2022
Dollar Tree Over the Cabinet Towel Rack
Article

Woman's Shares Dollar Tree Hack That Easily Helps Organize Cabinets

Jun 1, 2022
Yard Landscaping
Article

This Brilliant Landscaping Hack Easily Upgrades Your Yard

Jun 1, 2022
1930s Silver Plated Spoon Ring
Article

Woman Transforms Old Spoons Into Jaw-Dropping Jewelry

May 31, 2022
Wedding Sign
Article

Woman Makes Easy Wedding Sign With Chicken Wire and We're Impressed

May 31, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.