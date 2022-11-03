Skip to main content

Woman Transforms Old French Magazines Into Beautiful Art

We need this in our lives!

Running out of gift ideas or entertainment for your kids? Don't worry I got you covered. How about a fun art project that lets your kid channel his inner abstract vision? This is a great project for younger kids and for the older ones, I got something better in store for you.

Take some notes from TikToker and artist Emmy (@emmakennedysucks) who shares in her video, how she upcycled some old French magazines into a cool piece of art. 

It looks beautiful and reminds me of mix-media collage art.

This is a great concept and can be done with any old newspaper or magazine, which is a great way of upcycling. If you don't have any old magazines or newspapers around, you can get them for cheap at flea markets or thrift stores. 

As you can see in the video, Emmy first adheres the magazine pages on a blank canvas with some type of adhesive, and then with some painter's tape, she creates some sort of template. She then paints directly on the newspaper foundation and creates different images with drawings and phrases. As she mentioned in the video, her inspiration was old Las Vegas - and it clearly shows.

The best paint to use would be acrylic, as it is water-based and dries easily. If you aren't great at calligraphy, you can use stencils to create lettering. 

Honestly, when it comes to creating art - any art really - your options are endless, especially collage art. You can use old book pages, magazines, newspapers, and photographs, and make it your very own by adding some color or drawings, as well as lettering. 

This would make such a great Christmas gift!

