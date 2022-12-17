Farmer Shares How To Make Fresh Herbs Last Longer

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Nothing beats making, and nailing, a grand dinner; elevated tacos with all the fixings, beans, rice, cheese, sauteed veggies, topped with lime crema, salsa, cotija cheese, and cilantro. It’s all going swimmingly up until you pull the bag of cilantro out of the fridge and the cilantro leaves are brown and wilty and the stems feel mushy, you open the bag with a tear forming in your eye to see not one single green leaf being salvageable. How? That cilantro was just bought last week and used to top the tikki masala.

Unfortunately cilantro does not store well, if not used after a week, and sometimes less, it seems to turn, and every quickly. Which is unfortunate because cilantro is always sold in large bundles and while it's inexpensive it feels so wasteful to just toss it in the compost bin.

Farmer @farmerdean1 posted to TikTok a video showing us all how to properly store cilantro so it stays fresh from not just weeks, but months!

The farmer starts with a bushel of cilantro and removes the tag and rubber band holding the bundle, he gives the bottom stems of the cilantro a fresh cut, and then places the bunch in a short glass filled with water. He takes a paper towel and covers the leaves and puts a ziplock plastic bag over the top of the paper towel and cilantro stems leaving the bottom open for air ventilation. The man puts the cilantro in the fridge and says this is the entire secret to keeping you cilantro fresh for many many weeks!

