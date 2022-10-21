Skip to main content

Family Elevated Kitchen With These Adorable Fridge DIY Frame Magnets

It’s super classy looking.

Some of us have fond memories of growing up and spending a lot of time in front of the fridge in our houses, and not just for food. If you had some of those cool old ABC magnets, or maybe you had the parents that bought you the puzzles or toys that you stuck to the fridge and could move around. Or maybe you just had the chip magnets that held up random papers and pictures.

But these weren’t very upscale. Luckily one family has come up with a super creative way to not only display their gorgeous pictures on their fridge but also make it look really nice at the same time!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Shelby of PrettyInThePines had a similar issue when it came to displaying things she wanted on her fridge without them being a bit too ‘much’ or looking too childish. After all, we’ve all seen the kitschy knick-knacks that fridge magnets usually resemble, so we usually give in and just use things like chip magnets and forget about it or don’t put anything up on our fridge at all.

But Shelby wanted something different, so she grabbed some cute-looking picture frames off of Amazon, some that weren’t cheap looking but also weren’t too heavy, and got to work. She got each of them out, then took the heaviest parts of the backing off, and simply glued on some magnets, then inserted her favorite pictures.

The best part about this is that it can match your own aesthetic! Go eclectic with a bunch of different shapes, sizes, and colors or go for a single theme like Shelby did with her semi-Victorian and more upscale gold scrolling look! So if you wanted to go for a similar look and couldn’t find what you were looking for, just make it instead!

shutterstock_663866968
Article

Young Boy Builds Functional Entertainment Center Out of Lego Blocks

cleaning floor
Article

Man Shows Us the Magic Weapon To Use While Cleaning And It Will Surprise You

sphynx cat
Article

Woman Makes Her Hairless Cat a Coffin Bed And It Totally Fits

adorable dog
Article

Kitchen Has a Secret Pup Station and Dog Lovers Will Adore This

mug rug
Article

These Mug Rugs Are So Adorable

lamp in room
Article

Woman Revives Broken Lamp and TBH It Looks Prettier Than Before

library shelves
Article

Grandpa Builds Secret Library That You Have to Walk Through a Narnia Wardrobe To Get To

Strawberries
Article

Still Throwing Away Strawberry Tops? Here's What You Should Do Instead…

Framed art
Article

Vermont Woman Makes DIY Tapestry Framed Art To Cover Electric Panel and It's Stunning

woman painting mural
Article

Mom Uses Projector to Paint Coolest Anime Wall for Kid, Proving Anyone Can Make a Mural

Dracula
Article

TikToker Recruited Help Finding a Cute Dracula Statue for Very Important Reason

Disco ball
Article

Woman Motivates Herself to Stay Nicotine Free By Rewarding Herself With Tiny Disco Balls

dining set
Article

Florida Woman’s Boyfriend Refurbishes GoodWill Dining Set With Chalk Paint and It’s Stunning

woman sanding
Article

Crafty Queen Concocts Great Way to Keep Mess From Sanding Contained

plant table
Article

This Glass Table Turned Garden Is Total Plant Parent Goals

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.