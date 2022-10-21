Family Elevated Kitchen With These Adorable Fridge DIY Frame Magnets

Some of us have fond memories of growing up and spending a lot of time in front of the fridge in our houses, and not just for food. If you had some of those cool old ABC magnets, or maybe you had the parents that bought you the puzzles or toys that you stuck to the fridge and could move around. Or maybe you just had the chip magnets that held up random papers and pictures.

But these weren’t very upscale. Luckily one family has come up with a super creative way to not only display their gorgeous pictures on their fridge but also make it look really nice at the same time!

Shelby of PrettyInThePines had a similar issue when it came to displaying things she wanted on her fridge without them being a bit too ‘much’ or looking too childish. After all, we’ve all seen the kitschy knick-knacks that fridge magnets usually resemble, so we usually give in and just use things like chip magnets and forget about it or don’t put anything up on our fridge at all.

But Shelby wanted something different, so she grabbed some cute-looking picture frames off of Amazon, some that weren’t cheap looking but also weren’t too heavy, and got to work. She got each of them out, then took the heaviest parts of the backing off, and simply glued on some magnets, then inserted her favorite pictures.

The best part about this is that it can match your own aesthetic! Go eclectic with a bunch of different shapes, sizes, and colors or go for a single theme like Shelby did with her semi-Victorian and more upscale gold scrolling look! So if you wanted to go for a similar look and couldn’t find what you were looking for, just make it instead!